Category: World Published on Sunday, 04 July 2021 02:45 Hits: 7

SANTIAGO: Chile officially starts writing a new constitution on Sunday (Jul 4) to replace the one it inherited from the era of dictator Augusto Pinochet and is widely blamed for deep social inequalities that gave rise to deadly protests in 2019. The country's biggest protests in 30 years of ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/work-starts-on-chile-s-first-post-dictatorship-constitution-15152252