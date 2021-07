Category: World Published on Saturday, 03 July 2021 15:40 Hits: 7

NKANDLA, South Africa (Reuters) -A South African court on Saturday agreed to hear ex-president Jacob Zuma's challenge to a 15-month jail term for failing to attend a corruption hearing, as hundreds of his supporters gathered outside his home in a show of force. Read full story

