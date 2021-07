Category: World Published on Saturday, 03 July 2021 16:00 Hits: 7

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa's highest court has agreed to hear former president Jacob Zuma's challenge against the 15-month jail term it gave him for failing to attend a corruption hearing, the South African Broadcasting Corporation (​SABC) reported on Saturday. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/07/04/south-african-court-agrees-to-hear-zuma-challenge-to-jail-term---report