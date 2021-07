Category: World Published on Saturday, 03 July 2021 18:47 Hits: 8

TEGUCIGALPA (Reuters) - Lorena Garcia, a young woman from a rural village in western Honduras, has accepted that her 2-year-old son has lost his chance at the American dream. Now, she just wants him home. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/07/04/039return-him-to-me039-pleads-mother-of-2-year-old-migrant-found-alone-in-mexico