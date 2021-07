Category: World Published on Saturday, 03 July 2021 12:28 Hits: 9

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has suspended flights to three countries, including the neighbouring United Arab Emirates, to protect against a coronavirus variant, the interior ministry said Saturday (Jul 3). The move comes seven weeks after the oil-rich kingdom permitted fully immunised citizens to travel ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/saudi-covid-19-uae-vietnam-ethiopia-flights-suspended-variant-15146028