Category: World Published on Saturday, 03 July 2021 16:10 Hits: 6

SINGAPORE: President Halimah Yacob has written to US President Joe Biden, congratulating him and the American people on the country's 245th independence day. In a letter released to the media on Sunday (Jul 4), Madam Halimah said Singapore and the US share a "longstanding, multifaceted and ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/singapore/president-halimah-congratulates-biden-us-independence-day-15148964