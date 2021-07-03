The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

GOP 2020 Senate nominee falsely claims the Equality Act will ‘illegalize Jesus Christ’

Right-wing activist Lauren Witzke appeared on "The Alex Jones Show" Thursday, where she warned that the Equality Act will "illegalize Jesus Christ" if it becomes law.

Witzke—the GOP's 2020 Senate candidate in Delaware and a flat Earth, QAnon-believing conspiracy theorist with ties to white nationalists and antisemites—appeared on Jones' program to discuss the fact that Wells Fargo recently shut down her bank account. While the bank insists its decision had nothing to do with her political views, Witzke asserted that it was done in retaliation for her opposition to the Equality Act, proposed legislation that would add sexual orientation and gender identity protections to federal civil rights laws.

"There is a war on Christians," Witzke said. "They targeted me, and they made an example out of me because I'm an outspoken Christian who vocally opposes the Equality Act. … They're trying to illegalize Jesus Christ and the Scripture and categorize it as hate speech."

"What it will do is it will classify scripture, belief in traditional marriage, as hate speech," she continued. "If an abortionist wants to make the decision to not perform an abortion, they can arrest that abortionist or that doctor or that nurse that chooses to take the biblical approach and change their lives. Children who struggle with gender identity—now it's going to make it illegal for them to pursue therapy to change their mind. This is absolutely an attack on Christians. Even just quoting scripture will be classified as hate speech. … It is going to make Christianity a crime on a federal level."

"We cannot allow this to go any further. We're going to lose everything," Witzke warned. "It's gotten to the point now where we're all going to end up in Kamala [Harris'] gulags unless we all stand up together and fight back as Christians."

