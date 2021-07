Category: World Published on Saturday, 03 July 2021 11:34 Hits: 4

Very few vaccines have found their way into the arms of Africans as they struggle with a surge in COVID-19 infections. Several countries now want to start producing vaccines on the continent. Can they succeed?

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/covid-19-africa-plans-a-vaccine-revolution/a-58136447?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf