Category: World Published on Saturday, 03 July 2021 09:23 Hits: 4

Since late 2019, the Bangladeshi government has installed fences and barbed wire around several camps in Cox's Bazar, where over 800,000 Rohingya refugees reside. In May 2021, after several fires resulted in a total of at least 15 deaths in the region, a collective was formed on Twitter to campaign against these fences and the danger they pose to refugees.

Read more https://observers.france24.com/en/tv-shows/the-observers/20210702-bangladesh-rohingya-camps-barbed-wire