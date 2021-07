Category: World Published on Saturday, 03 July 2021 12:05 Hits: 5

KOTA KINABALU: Parti Warisan Sabah wants Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor to call an emergency state assembly meeting next week to formulate a common stand which MPs from the state can present at the federal level. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/07/03/warisan-convene-emergency-assembly-meeting-to-draw-up-a-039united-sabah-stand039