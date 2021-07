Category: World Published on Saturday, 03 July 2021 11:58 Hits: 4

President Hassan Rouhani expressed fears Saturday that Iran will be hit by a new wave of Covid-19 due to an outbreak of the Delta variant in the Middle East's hardest-hit country.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/iran-fears-fifth-wave-of-covid-19-linked-to-delta-variant-15147936