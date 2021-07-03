Abbreviated Pundit Roundup: Vaccination is the key to avoiding delta issues

Category: World Published on Saturday, 03 July 2021 11:30 Hits: 7

Michael Gerson/WaPo:

To fight the GOP’s antidemocratic fire, we need a national effort at civic healing As we approach the country’s Independence Day celebration, significant actors in our political life have lost something important. They no longer care about the integrity of our constitutional process or accept the existence of a shared public reality. They care only about achieving their preferred political outcomes. This was the motivating spirit behind the Jan. 6 Capitol revolt and is the continuing inspiration of former president Donald Trump’s big electoral lie: If American systems and institutions don’t deliver the results we seek, burn them down. At 245 years old, the United States has a significant portion of citizens — a majority of those currently identifying with the GOP — who say they believe the legitimately elected U.S. president is illegitimate. They say they believe, against all the evidence, that progressives led the violent assault on the U.S. Capitol. And in states across the country, these right-wing, authoritarian populists are rearranging electoral systems to better dispute and overcome future outcomes that displease them. This is the main threat to American democracy. It must be confronted. But one sure way to make things worse is to respond in kind.

Prediction: the charges brought today in Manhattan are the tip of the iceberg. Note DA request for a protective order to keep discovery close to the vest while investigation continues. July 1, 2021

Jennifer Taub/Washington Monthly:

How to Understand the Trump Tax Indictment A best-selling scholar on white-collar and financial crimes examines Alan Weisselberg’s indictment, the possible demise of Trump’s business, and the dangers ahead for the ex-president. What about Trump himself? Though pundits predicted he would not appear in the indictment, they were wrong. And, how he shows up is slyly significant. There is a section of the indictment accusing Trump Corporation, Trump Payroll Corp., and Weisselberg with conspiracy in the fourth degree. Allegedly they agreed with “Unindicted Co-conspirator #1” (who appears to be someone who works for Weisselberg (so it’s not The Donald) to implement the off-the-books compensation scheme. This part of the indictment goes on to enumerate twelve separate overt acts that were carried out by the conspirators in furtherance of the conspiracy. For non-lawyers, here’s why this is important. Under many New York, and many other states’ laws, in order to establish the existence of an unlawful conspiracy, prosecutors need to prove there was an agreement between two or more people to commit a crime and at least one act in furtherance of the conspiracy’s objectives. The acts in furtherance can be benign on their own but are significant because they show that the conspirators were not just talking a big game, they really meant to get down to business. Buying a pair of stockings is not inherently good or bad, but if you bought them after agreeing with a friend to engage in robberies of liquor stores using stockings as masks, that act would be enough to cement the conspiracy. Okay. Back to the hints about Trump.

The issue wasn’t whether to teach “critical race theory” but whether to honor men like Jefferson Davis and Roger Taney. How can a majority of Republicans possibly defend statues dedicated to white supremacists? Actually the question answers itself.https://t.co/liI7VVBOMp July 1, 2021

Ed Yong/Atlantic:

The 3 Simple Rules That Underscore the Danger of Delta Vaccines are still beating the variants, but the unvaccinated world is being pummeled. Another crucial question that “we really need to understand is the nature of transmission from breakthrough cases,” Hanage said. Worryingly, a recent study documented several cases during India’s spring surge in which health-care workers who were fully vaccinated with AstraZeneca’s vaccine were infected by Delta and passed it on. If other vaccines have similar vulnerabilities, vaccinated people might have to keep wearing masks indoors to avoid slingshotting the virus into unvaccinated communities, especially during periods of high community transmission. “That is unfortunately the direction this is headed,” says Ravindra Gupta, a clinical microbiologist at the University of Cambridge, who led the study. Israel has reimposed a mask mandate, while Los Angeles County and the World Health Organization have advised that vaccinated people should wear masks indoors. And such measures make sense because ...

I was prepping a piece about why hiring has been so slow, so while it's nice for the country it is personally inconvenient to me that today's jobs number is actually good. July 2, 2021

NY Times:

Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Protects Against Delta Variant, Company Reports The vaccine also produced long-lasting immune responses, researchers said. Booster shots seem unnecessary, at least for now. Part of the difficulty in comparing the vaccines is that they were all tested individually and with different measures of success. The Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna trials were designed to tally symptomatic infections, while the J.&J. trial assessed the vaccine’s prevention of moderate to severe infections. Still, it’s clear that all the vaccines are much more effective at keeping people out of the intensive care unit and the morgue than scientists at first could have hoped, said Danny Altmann, an immunologist at Imperial College London. “It’s like fighting over whether you want to have a Ferrari or a Porsche which goes 150 miles or 180 miles an hour in a street where you’re only allowed to go 30 miles an hour,” he said. Still, there are differences: The J.&J. vaccine may permit more so-called breakthrough infections — which occur in people who are fully vaccinated — with mild to no symptoms than the mRNA vaccines do.

Liz Cheney has the same score as Kevin McCarthy from Heritage Action (96%). Cheney has a 78% lifetime scorecard from the American Conservative Union, compared to her leadership replacement Elise Stefanik's 44%. But of course, that's not what McCarthy is talking about. https://t.co/3jvrohJJeF July 1, 2021

First Read:

The vaccination gap still looks a lot like America's political divide There continue to be Two Americas when it comes to the country’s race to get vaccinated against Covid-19. You have the blue, highly urban and mostly college-degree-heavy states that have met — or exceeded — President Biden’s goal of 70 percent of adults having at least one dose by July 4. And you have the red, highly rural and mostly college-degree-light states that have come up way short. Right now, 67 percent of American adults have received at least one dose, and the Biden White House had admitted it won’t meet that 70 percent goal in two days.

Things aren't going well on Jason Miller's new "Gettr" social media site - as overnight, the website was overrun with Nick Fuentes' white nationalist "groyper army" who seek to hijack the platform. As a result, "Gettr" has started banning some of their accounts. July 2, 2021

Eric Topol/NY Times:

It’s Time for the F.D.A. to Fully Approve the mRNA Vaccines Now more than 180 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 133 million of Moderna’s have been administered in the United States, with millions more doses distributed worldwide. In the history of medicine, few if any biologics (vaccines, antibodies, molecules) have had their safety and efficacy scrutinized to this degree. First, clinical trials showed the vaccines were 95 percent effective at preventing symptomatic illness. Since then, a number of peer-reviewed reports in leading journals have substantiated the vaccines’ safety and efficacy, using data collected in Israel, Qatar, the United Kingdom, the United States and other countries. In other words, the mRNA vaccines have overwhelmingly been proved safe and effective by clinical trials, independent research and the experience of millions of people around the world who received them.

First, while Biden won new voters (voting in neither 2018 or 2016, or just in 2018), Trump won irregular voters, and part of the former has to be a reflection of Biden's overwhelming support among the young. pic.twitter.com/dmwBrd7Sop July 2, 2021

Michel A Cohen/NBC:

Trump cost the GOP both races and control of the Senate. What's next? As president, Trump only cared about helping the GOP insofar as it boosted him, whether politically or psychologically. His post-presidency looks to be no different. The problem for Republicans is that Trump couldn't care less about their political success, judging from the ways he is increasingly directing his boundless animus against them. With Trump, loyalty has always been a one-way street.

A stretch goal almost achieved. It was an ambitious effort and we came very close, with no suggestion we won’t continue to expand vaccination rates as access shifts to community driven efforts and more delivery options in doctors’ offices. Rates have ticked up in recent days. https://t.co/ciVztRvHGF July 2, 2021

