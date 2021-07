Category: World Published on Saturday, 03 July 2021 02:49 Hits: 14

In a weekly "Lie of the Week" segment, Mexican President Lopez Obrador selects unflattering news articles he thinks are unfair and decries them as "fake news." Various bodies have condemned his behavior.

