Category: World Published on Saturday, 03 July 2021 08:33 Hits: 13

India's Bharat Biotech says late-stage trials showed Covaxin was 93.4% effective against severe symptomatic COVID. Meanwhile, Australia's New South Wales state reported its biggest daily rise in infections this year.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/coronavirus-digest-india-s-covaxin-effective-against-all-variants/a-58145347?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf