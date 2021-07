Category: World Published on Saturday, 03 July 2021 08:26 Hits: 14

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran denied on Saturday U.S. accusations that Tehran supported attacks on U.S. forces in Iraq and Syria, and condemned U.S. airstrikes on Iranian-backed militants there, state media reported. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/07/03/iran-denies-links-to-attacks-on-us-forces-in-iraq-syria