News Roundup: Strong jobs report, Pelosi and Schumer cancel recess, U.S. families get a boost

Published on Saturday, 03 July 2021

It is Friday! What a week it has been. The anti-democratically unbalanced Supreme Court has been writing some truly tragic decisions. Americans everywhere are under attack from the least democratically elected agents in our government. But there is hope. Trump cronies are being indicted, Trump family members are freaking out in public, the American Rescue Plans’ biggest hits are beginning to roll out this month, and our economy isn’t giving GOP operatives the kind of pretend excuse they’ve been hoping for.

Here are some of the stories you might have missed:

From the Community:

