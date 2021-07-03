The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

News Roundup: Strong jobs report, Pelosi and Schumer cancel recess, U.S. families get a boost

Category: World Hits: 9

It is Friday! What a week it has been. The anti-democratically unbalanced Supreme Court has been writing some truly tragic decisions. Americans everywhere are under attack from the least democratically elected agents in our government. But there is hope. Trump cronies are being indicted, Trump family members are freaking out in public, the American Rescue Plans’ biggest hits are beginning to roll out this month, and our economy isn’t giving GOP operatives the kind of pretend excuse they’ve been hoping for.

Here are some of the stories you might have missed:

From the Community:

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2038094

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version