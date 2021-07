Category: World Published on Friday, 02 July 2021 19:33 Hits: 4

At least 26,000 out-of-date AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine shots have been administered in Brazil, newspaper Folha de S.Paulo reported on Friday, citing Health Ministry data.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/brazil-administers-26-000-expired-covid-19-shots-report-15144484