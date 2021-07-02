Trump Organization and Top Company Exec Charged with Tax Fraud. Is Donald Trump Next?

Category: World Published on Friday, 02 July 2021 12:24 Hits: 6

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office has charged former President Donald Trump’s family business with operating a 15-year tax fraud scheme, accusing the Trump Organization of helping executives evade taxes by giving them compensation off the books. Allen Weisselberg, the company’s chief financial officer, who has worked with Trump for decades, was also charged with grand larceny for avoiding taxes on $1.7 million in perks that he did not report as income. Weisselberg surrendered Thursday and pleaded not guilty, and he could face up to a decade in prison if convicted. Legal experts suggest prosecutors targeted Weisselberg with the hope he will flip and help investigators in other ongoing probes into the former president’s company. “Donald Trump, while not named in the indictment, is all over the document in terms of actions he had to take,” says David Cay Johnston, a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative reporter who has followed Donald Trump and his finances for more than 30 years. “Donald Trump and the people around him believe that they shouldn’t be subject to the law.”

