Category: World Published on Friday, 02 July 2021 08:26 Hits: 11

PETALING JAYA: Society should show empathy towards people struggling with mental health issues and stop looking down on them, says MCA Beliawanis. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/07/02/show-empathy-for-those-suffering-from-mental-health-issues-says-mca