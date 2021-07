Category: World Published on Friday, 02 July 2021 07:52 Hits: 11

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Dutch criticism of Hungary over a new law on LGBT rights reeks of a moral supremacy rooted in a colonial past, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday. Read full story

