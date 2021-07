Category: World Published on Friday, 02 July 2021 06:20 Hits: 9

The United Nations on Thursday recognised a new record high temperature for the Antarctic continent, confirming a reading of 18.3 degrees Celsius (64.9 degrees Fahrenheit) made last year.

