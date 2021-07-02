A walk down memory lane and roundup of reactions to Meghan McCain’s departure from ‘The View’

Category: World Published on Friday, 02 July 2021 02:00 Hits: 11

Americans have endured years of listening to bad take after bad take and hypocritical statement after hypocritical statement, all because the person offering up these under-qualified opinions was the under-qualified child of wealthy and politically powerful parents. The View’s Meghan McCain announced on Thursday that she will be leaving the morning talk show at the end of July. Telling viewers that she was “just going to rip the Band-Aid off,” McCain opened Thursday’s show with the announcement that this was her last season. It was hard to hear the beginning of McCain’s announcement over the sound of privileged kids of political operatives everywhere quickly texting their agents.

“This was not an easy decision. It took a lot of thought, and counsel, and prayer, and talking to my family and close friends and, you know, COVID has changed the world for all of us." McCain explained that when The View shut down in-studio operations in New York at the start of the pandemic, she moved down to Washington, D.C., full-time, and would like to stay in D.C. now that productions like The View are beginning to go back into the studios. McCain went on to say that being on the show has been a privilege, and called her cohosts the best broadcasters in the country.

McCain was a source of pretty standard and poorly thought-out conservative talking points for most of her time on show. I’ll miss Meghan McCain because her style of speaking always made my long run-on sentences seem Hemingway-tight by contrast. The segment opening the show was very nice and pleasant, and the other hosts on The View were as gracious as one might have expected. So let’s go back and remember the last three years of Meghan McCain’s time on the show.

Before we get all weepy over here, let’s remember who Meghan McCain really is:

I regret to inform you that Meghan McCain is sad that her “relationship with the flag” is being overshadowed by Black people peacefully protesting racist murders. #theviewpic.twitter.com/A82xAiFTF0 June 29, 2021

Which is probably one of the reasons for this reaction from co-host Joy Behar.

Joy Behar’s reaction to Meghan leaving The View truly just sent me into oblivion ???????????? ⚰️ pic.twitter.com/V9noljyzub July 1, 2021

There was the time when Meghan McCain attempted to talk foreign policy with Sen. Elizabeth Warren, and learned about how words mean things and how making decisions about war is not as easy as just saying some country’s leader is a bad guy.

Then there was the time that Meghan attempted to gotcha-question Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, forgetting that Ocasio-Cortez got on the show because of how smart and impressive and hard-working she is—not because her dad was a very powerful senator. McCain’s ineptitude resulted in an important lesson about what “socialism” can mean if you really think about it.

Then there was the time she attempted to talk over newly elected Sen. Raphael Warnock—which did not go so well.

And it would not be GOP entertainment without a clip of Sen. John McCain’s daughter, Meghan McCain, explaining merit-based hiring and race in America.

Meghan McCain: "We’ve only had one Asian American host co-host host this show. Does that mean one of us should be leaving because there’s not enough representation? We're talking about -- is identity politics more important than the qualifications for the job?" pic.twitter.com/0nN1ilB9Nn March 24, 2021

McCain was not simply an on-air personality: She frequently shared her bad takes on social media sites like Twitter.

To be fair, Meghan McCain didn’t actually walk outside to make that assessment. She just read about it in this blog called The Federalist. June 2, 2020

Reactions to McCain’s upcoming exit from the show came in fast and funny.

Joy Behar’s reaction to Meghan leaving The View truly just sent me into oblivion ???????????? ⚰️ pic.twitter.com/V9noljyzub July 1, 2021

Meghan McCain is leaving The View to continue her lifes work of demanding to speak with the manager. pic.twitter.com/5zt7hWa0Vm July 1, 2021

And one final thing to keep in mind:

Meghan McCain is leaving The View. And no matter the circumstances she 1000% will be describing it as ‘getting canceled’ on the premiere of her shiny next network show. July 1, 2021

You can watch Meghan McCain’s announcement below.

