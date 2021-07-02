News roundup: Top Trump exec indicted, SCOTUS guts voting rights, the Select Committee is named

Category: World Published on Friday, 02 July 2021 02:30 Hits: 12

In the news today: Allen Weisselberg, the longtime chief financial officer for Donald Trump, was indicted in New York on 15 felony counts that allege a “15-year-long tax fraud scheme.” And yes, there’s an un-indicted co-conspirator. The Supreme Court took another step towards dismantling the Voting Rights Act. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi named the members of the Select Committee that will be investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Republican Rep. Liz Cheney is one of its members. House Minority Leader—and chief jackass—Kevin McCarthy tried to change the subject by pretending Devin “Cow” Nunes would be investigating delusional claims from Tucker Carlson. And convicted murderer Derek Chauvin may, finally, have to publicly take responsibility for his actions.

Here’s some of what you may have missed:

Top Trump executive Allen Weisselberg indicted on 15 felony counts

Supreme Court's conservatives deal historic blow to the Voting Rights Act's last remaining pillar

Pelosi names members of select committee to probe Jan. 6 siege. Liz Cheney is one of them

Kevin McCarthy seizes on Tucker Carlson's attempt to distract from Jan. 6 investigation

Plea deal could force Derek Chauvin to take public responsibility for his actions for first time

And from the community:

Kyrsten Sinema is in real trouble after awful poll numbers and big new revelations

Why does this pitiful FOX News flunky keep presenting his butt for a beating by Jen Psaki?

