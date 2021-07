Category: World Published on Thursday, 01 July 2021 08:45 Hits: 8

Police in Kazakhstan’s largest city, Almaty, have detained several activists who have been involved in ongoing pickets in front of the Chinese Consulate to demand the release of their relatives held in China's Xinjiang-Uighur Autonomous Region.

