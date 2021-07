Category: World Published on Thursday, 01 July 2021 08:51 Hits: 11

LISBON/LONDON (Reuters) - While not a complete wash-out, the summer tourism season vital to southern Europe's economies will be less than sizzling as the Delta coronavirus spreads and travel hurdles keep British and other sun-seekers at home. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/07/01/rising-delta-virus-absent-brits-dampen-europe039s-tourism-hopes