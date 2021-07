Category: World Published on Thursday, 01 July 2021 03:23 Hits: 1

At least 15 people, including a journalist and an opposition activist, were killed in Haiti in overnight violence suspected to be revenge attacks after the death of a police officer, officials said Wednesday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20210701-haitian-journalist-activist-killed-in-suspected-revenge-attacks-in-haiti