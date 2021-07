Category: World Published on Thursday, 01 July 2021 05:31 Hits: 3

France decided on Wednesday to delay the unwinding of COVID-19 restrictions in a southwestern region of the country, while the government's leading scientific adviser said a fourth wave of the virus was likely due to the emergence of the Delta variant.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/france/20210701-covid-19-rise-in-delta-variant-cases-delays-easing-of-restrictions-in-southwest-france