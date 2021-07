Category: World Published on Thursday, 01 July 2021 06:47 Hits: 2

Turkey officially withdrew on Thursday from an international treaty to prevent violence against women, enacting a decision that drew condemnation from many Turks and Western allies when President Tayyip Erdogan announced it in March.

