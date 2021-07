Category: World Published on Thursday, 01 July 2021 08:11 Hits: 3

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian warships have carried out a live fire training exercise in the Black Sea, the country's Black Sea fleet said on Thursday, as Ukraine and NATO countries held military drills in the same wider area. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/07/01/russian-navy-conducts-live-fire-exercise-in-black-sea-as-ukraine-nato-drill