Category: World Published on Thursday, 01 July 2021 05:06 Hits: 1

BEIRUT: With prices soaring in crisis-hit Lebanon, Sherine can no longer afford sanitary pads. So instead each month, she is forced to make her own using baby nappies or even rags. "With all the price hikes and the frustration of not being able to manage, I'd rather stop having my period ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/lebanon-economy-crisis-women-period-poverty-sanitary-pads-15131260