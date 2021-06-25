Afghan President Ghani Visits White House as His Government Nears Collapse

Category: World Published on Friday, 25 June 2021 12:33 Hits: 0

The Taliban have continued seizing districts in Afghanistan ahead of the U.S. military pullout set for September 11, now holding twice as much territory as they did two months ago. According to a Wall Street Journal report, U.S. intelligence agencies believe the government of Afghanistan could collapse within six months of the U.S. withdrawal. The Biden administration is reportedly planning to keep 650 troops in Afghanistan after the September 11 deadline, and the U.S. is also looking for nearby military bases for future aerial bombings and other operations. Afghan American scholar Zaher Wahab says Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, who is meeting with President Joe Biden this week, is “terribly isolated, out of touch and without much support” as the government continues to lose ground. “The situation in Afghanistan seems to be unraveling rather fast,” says Wahab.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2021/6/25/afghanistan_joe_biden_ashraf_ghani_taliban