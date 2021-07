Category: World Published on Wednesday, 30 June 2021 17:15 Hits: 0

Congressional leaders and media advocacy groups are urging the Federal Communications Commission to examine policies that harm communities of color and identify steps the agency can take “to break down barriers” in media and telecommunication practices.

