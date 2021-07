Category: World Published on Wednesday, 30 June 2021 20:19 Hits: 2

Since the remains of Indigenous children were found at residential schools, Canadians have been struggling with how to celebrate Canada Day.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Americas/2021/0630/Why-some-Canadians-aren-t-celebrating-Canada-Day-this-year?icid=rss