Category: World Published on Wednesday, 30 June 2021 21:20 Hits: 2

Former Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld, who died Tuesday, had a storied career in government under four U.S. presidents. Following the 9/11 attacks, Mr. Rumsfeld oversaw the U.S. invasion of Afghanistan and toppling of the Taliban regime.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/2021/0630/Donald-Rumsfeld-remembered-as-smart-combative-and-patriotic?icid=rss