Category: World Published on Wednesday, 30 June 2021 18:18 Hits: 2

Salwa Eid Naser will miss the Tokyo Olympics after sport's highest court overturns a ruling that last year cleared her.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/6/30/bahraini-world-champion-sprinter-naser-gets-two-year-doping-ban