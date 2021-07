Category: World Published on Tuesday, 29 June 2021 10:29 Hits: 0

There can be no excuse for the fact that child labor has increased for the first time in two decades. World leaders must give the poorest and most marginalized children their fair share of global wealth by channeling it through development assistance that bolsters social protection and supports targeted policies.

