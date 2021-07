Category: World Published on Tuesday, 29 June 2021 12:19 Hits: 0

The term geopolitics first came into vogue after Germany's defeat in World War I and has since come to be used as a rationalization for zero-sum conflicts. But insofar as it represents a false notion of geographical determinism, it is utterly inappropriate for a globalized world.

