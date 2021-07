Category: World Published on Wednesday, 30 June 2021 08:22 Hits: 0

Gender is a factor in almost every area of development, from economic outcomes to public health. Now that the COVID-19 pandemic has imposed disproportionate costs on women and girls, global efforts to ensure equality will have to be redoubled.

