Category: World Published on Wednesday, 30 June 2021 10:06 Hits: 0

The right to health includes both freedoms and entitlements. All people must have the freedom to make decisions about their own health, and they are entitled to the tools required to ensure that their decisions are well informed and can be realized.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/onpoint/racist-sexist-past-and-present-of-public-health-by-tlaleng-mofokeng-2021-06