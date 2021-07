Category: World Published on Wednesday, 30 June 2021 10:55 Hits: 0

What could possess one of America's two main political parties to transform itself into a cult of personality in which obsequiousness trumps merit? An examination of the Communist Party of China during Mao Zedong's Cultural Revolution suggests some striking parallels.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/republicans-under-trump-cpc-under-mao-by-j-bradford-delong-2021-06