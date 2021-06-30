Alabama officials cancel Trump rally realizing it was a pity party, not Fourth of July celebration

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 30 June 2021 20:40 Hits: 2

Donald Trump isn’t president, but he’s back onstage to hold his infamous rallies. As many of his rallies before were met with skepticism, his latest is no exception. In the latest news of downfalls for Trump, his upcoming rally in Alabama was canceled over partisan political concerns, NBC News affiliate WPMI reported Tuesday. According to the outlet, USS Alabama Battleship Memorial Park commission chairman Bill Tunnell said that the Republican party contacted the commission worried that the event would turn into a “partisan political event,” ahead of July 4.

“After the request was made, then there was contact with the Republican Party, they contacted us and then it became apparent that it was going to be a partisan political event, rather than just a patriotic event planned for that evening,” Tunnell told WPMI.

According to Tunnell, commissioners sought an opinion from the attorney general's office in late May. Attorney General Steve Marshall’s response obtained by WPMI said that while there was not enough time for a formal opinion, the park may be used for political events given that access is "available for all political parties and candidates on an equal basis." The park had previously been used for political events including a Rick Santorum rally in 2012.

“Rick Santorum was the straw that broke the camel's back. And that's when the commission went to the no partisan politics open to the public,” said Tunnell.

While the commission stood strong that the event was canceled due to concerns some, including members of a local tea party, claimed that the cancellation raised concerns in regards to the freedom of speech since Trump’s appearance at the event was unfavorable. “I'll be honest, I feel some people just didn't want it, not just it but President Trump,” tea party activist Pete Riehm told WPMI. “If people can’t assemble in public places, where can we assemble?”

According to chairman of the Alabama Republican Party John Wahl, Trump was excited about his commitment Saturday and was disappointed the event is canceled. Well, boo-hoo, Trump. Sucks to suck.

