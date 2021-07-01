News roundup: Republicans reaffirm fealty to racist traitors, and a serial rapist is out of prison

Category: World Published on Thursday, 01 July 2021 02:30 Hits: 4

In the news today: More than half of the Republican members of the House of Representatives voted to continue honoring racist traitors. And in other news, almost all of those House Republicans voted against an investigation into racist traitors who attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6. Are you sensing a pattern here? A truly appalling turn of events in Pennsylvania, where the state supreme court overturned serial rapist Bill Cosby’s conviction, and he is once again free to drug and rape women. It’s being reported that charges will be filed against the Trump Organization and its chief money-launderer. The Trumpian governor of South Dakota has turned the state’s National Guard troops into a mercenary force, all in the service of Donald Trump. And it will shock no one to learn that the police reform bill is in trouble because those needing reform are fighting it, and Republicans are listening to them.

Here’s some of what you may have missed:

More than half of House Republicans stand with Confederate traitors in the U.S. Capitol

Trump impeachment lawyer gave the Pennsylvania Supreme Court its excuse to free Bill Cosby

Criminal charges coming against Trump Organization and its CFO could deal blow to Trump's wealth

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem's border deployment is being funded by used car billionaire megadonor

Shocking! Negotiations on police reform bill hampered by the very people who need to reform

And from the community:

We now have a clue as to why the Miami condo complex collapsed. But pics only tell part of story

Uproar over high school graduation speech

