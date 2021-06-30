Morning Digest: NYC mayor's race thrown into chaos after officials scrub initial ranked-choice tally

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 30 June 2021 12:30 Hits: 4

The Daily Kos Elections Morning Digest is compiled by David Nir, Jeff Singer, Stephen Wolf, Carolyn Fiddler, and Matt Booker, with additional contributions from David Jarman, Steve Singiser, Daniel Donner, James Lambert, David Beard, and Arjun Jaikumar.

Leading Off

●New York City, NY Mayor: New York City’s mayoral primary was thrown into chaos on Tuesday after election officials withdrew their initial tabulation of the contest’s ranked-choice votes, just hours after releasing a tally showing a dramatic tightening in the results.

The city Board of Elections, which has long been excoriated as a den of incompetence, nepotism, and old-school political patronage, at first offered offered little in the way of explanation for the startling turn of events, beyond a lone tweet saying, “We are aware there is a discrepancy in the unofficial RCV round by round elimination report.” The board removed the results from its website, replacing them with a statement that read, in its entirety, “Unofficial Rank Choice Results Starting on June 30.”

The most obvious “discrepancy” had nothing to do with the ranked-choice tabulations but rather the total number of votes cast: Before the board posted its tweet, frontrunner Eric Adams had issued a press release calling attention to the fact that many more votes were included in Tuesday’s retracted results (preserved at the Internet Archive) compared to the figures reported on election night, almost 942,000 vs. just shy of 800,000.

Late on Tuesday night, the board finally explained the disparity. Confirming earlier reports that it had failed to clear test votes from its systems, it said in a statement that the errant tallies had “included both test and election night results, producing approximately 135,000 additional records.” As a result, those ranked-choice tabulations, which showed Adams leading Kathryn Garcia just 51-49 in the 11th and final round, may bear no resemblance to reality.

Officials will supposedly try again on Wednesday, but even if they somehow get back on track, it may still be a long time before we know the final outcome, since the inclusion of absentee ballots—which could prove decisive—won’t even begin until July 6.

Don’t count on the Board of Elections to show much urgency in addressing this debacle, though: Earlier on Tuesday, before the ranked-choice disaster unfolded, board president Fred Umane said the board might not hold its regularly scheduled meeting next week because so many members are on vacation.

Senate

●WI-Sen: EMILY's List has endorsed state Treasurer Sarah Godlewski in the Democratic primary to take on Republican Sen. Ron Johnson next year (though Johnson still has yet to say whether he'll seek re-election). Godlewski is the most prominent woman running in a field that includes Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry, state Sen. Chris Larson, and Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson, and it could yet grow further still.

Governors

●AZ-Gov, AZ-AG: Democratic state Rep. Aaron Lieberman, who flipped a Republican-held seat in the Phoenix area during the 2018 blue wave, has announced a bid for governor. Lieberman, however, faces a difficult path to the nomination in a primary headlined by a far more prominent Democrat, Secretary of State Katie Hobbs. Speaking of his state House victory, he said, "To win in District 28—just like winning in the state—you have to show people you're not a partisan fighter," which may be a winning message in a general election but is likely going to be less appealing to many primary voters.

Meanwhile, Democratic Rep. Greg Stanton, who'd been mentioned as a possible candidate for either governor or attorney general, has reportedly told House colleagues that he won't seek statewide office. However, there's no direct quote from Stanton confirming his plans, including whether he intends to seek re-election.

●CA-Gov: Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed a bill passed by fellow Democrats in the state legislature that will allow the pending gubernatorial recall election to take place earlier than forecast by letting lawmakers waive a 30-day period to review the costs of the election. The state Department of Finance has until Aug. 5 to complete its own financial review, after which Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis will have 60 to 80 days to schedule the recall, assuming legislators choose to waive their audit under the new law.

House

●TX-06: Republican Rep. Dan Crenshaw, who is one of the more prominent members of Texas' congressional delegation, has endorsed state Rep. Jake Ellzey in the all-GOP special election runoff on July 27. Crenshaw said he felt motivated to back Ellzey due to the "dishonest" campaign being run by conservative activist Susan Wright, who has the endorsement of Donald Trump.

Mayors

●Boston, MA Mayor: Suffolk University is out with a new survey of Boston's all-Democratic mayoral primary on behalf of The Boston Globe. The poll shows City Councilor Michelle Wu in first place with 23% and acting Mayor Kim Janey close behind at 22%, while City Councilors Annissa Essaibi George and Andrea Campbell trail with 14% and 11%, respectively. This result matches prior polling that has shown Wu and Janey trading narrow leads for the first spot (though one late May poll showed Essaibi George leading Wu 22-18).

All candidates will compete on one ballot in a preliminary round on Sept. 14, and the two-top vote getters will advance to the general election on Nov. 2, regardless of whether anyone takes a majority of the vote.

