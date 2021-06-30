The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Rep. Nikema Williams: I Experienced Capitol Attack on My 3rd Day in Congress. We Must Investigate.

House lawmakers are set to vote to create a select committee that will investigate the deadly January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, while Republican leaders still aren’t saying whether they will participate in the panel. Congressmember Nikema Williams of Georgia says it’s vital to properly investigate the January 6 insurrection. “I experienced this attack on the Capitol my third day of being a member of Congress, having just been sworn in,” Williams says. “I signed up to serve the people, but I never imagined that I would be unsafe as a member of Congress.” Williams also discusses ongoing negotiations about infrastructure spending and the push to pass a sweeping voting rights bill.

