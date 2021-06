Category: World Published on Wednesday, 30 June 2021 09:36 Hits: 9

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union's executive is considering legal action against Poland over "LGBT-free" zones set up by some local authorities there, two officials told Reuters. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/06/30/eu-considers-legal-action-against-poland-over-quotlgbt-freequot-zones---sources