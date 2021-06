Category: World Published on Wednesday, 30 June 2021 08:17 Hits: 11

A United Nations report says the global tourism industry will face huge losses due to lockdowns and vaccine disparity. Developing nations and countries with low vaccination rates are expected to suffer more.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/covid-global-tourism-losses-could-top-4-trillion/a-58104873?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf