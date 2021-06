Category: World Published on Wednesday, 30 June 2021 08:42 Hits: 13

The round of 16 ended with two epic matches that went into extra time on June 29. We now know who the eight quarter-finalists are and world champions France are not among them.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/sport/20210630-euro-2021-the-line-up-for-the-quarter-finals