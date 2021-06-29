Arizona progress champion Rep. Ruben Gallego on democracy, the Latino vote, and oh yeah, Sen. Sinema

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 29 June 2021 20:25 Hits: 3

Arizona is ground zero in our fight for our democracy. It was a 50-50 state in the 2020 presidential election, and was won by Democrats thanks to turnout gains among Latinos, American Indians, and seemingly, college educated white women in the suburbs. Democrat Mark Kelly won a special election Senate seat that he must defend in 2022 in the 50-50 Senate. Arizona’s other senator, Kyrsten Sinema, refuses to budge on the Jim Crow filibuster, meaning minority Republicans can stymie most Democratic legislation. And Republicans from all over the country are flocking to marvel at a sham Republican “audit” attempting to find evidence of voter fraud that never happened. The state’s hero, Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, is running for governor, which could prove critically important to prevent additional voting restrictions ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

And of course, Arizona will remain a fiercely contested presidential battleground state in the near future.

Today, we are thrilled to have Arizona progressive champion, Rep. Ruben Gallego, to talk about his state’s pivotal role in the battle for true democracy.

