Andrew Giuliani thinks he's ahead in the New York governor's race. Aww, that's adorable

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 30 June 2021 02:00 Hits: 8

Andrew Giuliani, a scion of the Giuliani Goofball Dynasty, picked a great time to run for governor of New York. His only conceivable asset is name recognition. He has it, but so does syphilis.

Unfortunately, Giuliani Giunior’s chances leaked out of his father’s oleaginous dome like goopy brain-parasite effluent months ago. He’d be better off right now if his dad was Barry Zuckerkorn. Or, well, pretty much anyone other than Rudy Giuliani, who hasn’t put forth a coherent public argument since (allegedly) letting one rip in that wacky Michigan hearing back in December.

But while Andrew may not have inherited his dad’s intestinal fortitude, he’s still pretty upbeat about his electoral prospects.

Giuliani the younger recently appeared on Newsmax—a network that deep-blue New Yorkers just can’t keep their eyes off of—to brag about his presumably imaginary lead in the Republican primary race.

Transcript!

GIULIANI: “We just released our first poll. We actually found from the 2.9 million registered Republicans that we are up 8 points so far for the Republican nomination. So look, I think there was a little bit of a plan for the party to anoint another candidate. Unfortunately for them, the 2.9 million Republicans are starting to say, you know what, we like this Giuliani guy. So, honestly, I’m very excited. I think the 62-county tour that we’ve done and completed already, we’re around our second statewide county tour, I think it’s helping. And the truth is, we are going to continue to talk to people, to businesses that have been affected so much, not just by the last 17 months and the pandemic, but by the last 10 and a half years of Andrew Cuomo’s reign. And I am confident that they will make me their nominee and ultimately we will take down Andrew Cuomo on November 8th of 2022.”

Excellent! Looks like he’s on his way to victo—

Wait, what’s this now?

Axios:

Andrew Giuliani, the son of former New York City Mayor and Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, received no support from state Republicans for his bid to be the next governor of New York during a secret straw poll held Monday. Driving the news: Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-N.Y.) got about 85% of the vote, and around 10% chose to abstain, New York Republicans said. The results bode well for Zeldin's chances of becoming the Republican nominee to challenge Gov. Andrew Cuomo in the upcoming election. … What he's saying: "I think this is too early," Giuliani told Politico. "I think if you just look at the numbers, I think you'll see that we perform better in blue states whenever there's a primary." Giuliani said he believes he has more crossover support than Zeldin.

Hmm, go with Andrew Giuliani or abstain? I have a feeling far more than 10% of women have gone with the “abstain” option.

In his Newsmax interview, A-Ghouls also compared his early slow-mentum to the 2015 prospects of Donald Trump, noting that Trump was not the insider’s candidate back then, and neither is Andrew. But I don’t recall Trump ever getting 0% in any poll, unless High Times had a survey asking which candidate they’d most like to burn a spliff with at Burning Man.

And if this video is at all representative of Andrew’s acumen, he’s unlikely to trend much above zero.

I have … thoughts.

1) Great camera work. That said, I’m sure Peter Jackson could have consulted with the campaign to help their candidate look even more like an angry hobbit.

2) Do all Giulianis have a preternatural instinct for choosing the worst possible venue for their announcements? Did the local dildo concern turn Andrew down, noting his lack of gravitas when compared to his father? At the very least, he could have made his statement inside a Four Seasons room.

This should be fun … while it lasts. Because what New Yorkers, from Buffalo to the Bronx, really love is everything MAGA. So maybe he’ll keep bringing up Trump and his dad, reminding all those ruby-red New York redoubts of their Mr. Magooian attempt to coerce Ukraine into investigating Joe Biden.

Godspeed, A-Ghouls. You’ll need all the luck you can get.

