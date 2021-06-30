News roundup: Select Committee on Jan. 6 is coming, Arizona fraudit is a joke, and Gosar is scum

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 30 June 2021 02:30 Hits: 5

In the news today: Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi introduces legislation for a select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol after Republicans tried to brush it all under the rug. Naturally, Republicans are now sobbing about this investigation being partisan. The joke of an “audit” in Arizona may be backfiring on Republicans. Good news from the Supreme Court on an anti-trans bathroom bill. With the reopening of DACA last December, tens of thousands of immigrants are applying for relief. But there are a lot of delays. Republican Rep. Paul Gosar’s family really, really, really hates their white supremacist brother.

Here’s some of what you may have missed:

After Republicans blocked independent Jan. 6 commission, Democrats move ahead on select committee

'It's a failure. It's a joke,' Republican operative says of Arizona fraudit

Supreme Court rules in favor of Gavin Grimm in long fought bathroom access case

While 50,000 immigrants have applied for first-time DACA relief, many are encountering USCIS delays

‘I consider him a traitor’: Rep. Paul Gosar’s family calls for his expulsion from Congress

And from the community:

So Tucker Carlson is scared that new information about him is about to come out

Climate change is purely a political problem, the tech to solve the crisis is readily available

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2037599